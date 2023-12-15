Appleton Partners Inc. MA Buys Shares of 44,589 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 44,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in shares of Corning by 0.3% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 117,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 5.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 0.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 8.8% during the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 2.5% during the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $30.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.15.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Corning’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.71%.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.