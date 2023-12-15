Appleton Partners Inc. MA Acquires 8,767 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 34.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,767 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $8,909,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $10,170,000. Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 2,769,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,653,000 after buying an additional 796,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.31.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

