Ankur Dhingra Buys 20,400 Shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) Stock

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2023

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMTGet Free Report) CFO Ankur Dhingra purchased 20,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,258.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Up 12.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMMT opened at $2.64 on Friday. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $5.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMTGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 82.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 1,846.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524 shares in the last quarter. 5.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.