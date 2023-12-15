Ankur Dhingra Buys 20,400 Shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) Stock

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) CFO Ankur Dhingra purchased 20,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,258.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Summit Therapeutics Stock Up 12.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ SMMT opened at $2.64 on Friday. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $5.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96.
Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Analysis on Summit Therapeutics
Summit Therapeutics Company Profile
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Summit Therapeutics
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 3 home improvement stocks to renovate your portfolio
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- What is consumer discretionary?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Jabil, Inc. manufactures value for shareholders
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.