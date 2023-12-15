Ankur Dhingra Buys 20,400 Shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) Stock

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) CFO Ankur Dhingra purchased 20,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,258.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Up 12.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMMT opened at $2.64 on Friday. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $5.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 82.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 1,846.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524 shares in the last quarter. 5.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

