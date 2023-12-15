Analyzing Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI) and CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF)

Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Free Report) and CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Puyi and CI Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puyi N/A N/A N/A CI Financial 2.23% 36.35% 5.50%

Volatility and Risk

Puyi has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI Financial has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puyi $15.78 million N/A -$6.01 million N/A N/A CI Financial $1.80 billion 1.02 $230.57 million $0.23 48.97

This table compares Puyi and CI Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CI Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Puyi.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Puyi and CI Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puyi 0 0 0 0 N/A CI Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of CI Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 87.6% of Puyi shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CI Financial beats Puyi on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Puyi

Puyi Inc. provides third-party wealth management services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, wealth management, and other ancillary services. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1965 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in Vancouver, Canada; Calgary, Canada; and Montreal, Canada.

