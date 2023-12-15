Analyzing National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) & Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) and National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Big 5 Sporting Goods and National Vision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Big 5 Sporting Goods 0.38% 1.34% 0.50% National Vision -2.83% 3.35% 1.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Big 5 Sporting Goods and National Vision, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Big 5 Sporting Goods 0 1 0 0 2.00 National Vision 0 5 1 0 2.17

Valuation & Earnings

Big 5 Sporting Goods presently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 44.82%. National Vision has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.63%. Given Big 5 Sporting Goods’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Big 5 Sporting Goods is more favorable than National Vision.

This table compares Big 5 Sporting Goods and National Vision’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Big 5 Sporting Goods $995.54 million 0.15 $26.13 million $0.16 41.00 National Vision $2.01 billion 0.79 $42.12 million ($0.77) -26.38

National Vision has higher revenue and earnings than Big 5 Sporting Goods. National Vision is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Big 5 Sporting Goods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.6% of Big 5 Sporting Goods shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Big 5 Sporting Goods shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of National Vision shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Big 5 Sporting Goods has a beta of 2.56, meaning that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Vision has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation. It also provides private label items, such as shoes, apparel, camping equipment, fishing supplies, and snow sport equipment. The company sells private label merchandise under its trademarks comprising Golden Bear, Harsh, Pacifica, and Rugged Exposure. It also operates an e-commerce platform under the Big 5 Sporting Goods name. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

