Analyzing Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) and First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey (OTCMKTS:FREVS)

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) and First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey (OTCMKTS:FREVS – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $2.94 13.70 First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey N/A N/A N/A $1.69 10.06

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 39.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey pays out 92.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.8% of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $59.21, suggesting a potential upside of 47.21%. Given Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey.

Summary

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust beats First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at September 30, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,500 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

About First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. is a publicly traded (over-the-counter symbol FREVS) REIT organized in 1961. Its portfolio of residential and commercial properties are located in New Jersey and New York, with the largest concentration in northern New Jersey.

