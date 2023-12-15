Analyzing AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) and Rural Funds Group (OTC:RFNDF)

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) and Rural Funds Group (OTC:RFNDF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AFC Gamma and Rural Funds Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AFC Gamma $81.50 million 3.05 $35.93 million $1.61 7.54 Rural Funds Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AFC Gamma has higher revenue and earnings than Rural Funds Group.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AFC Gamma 0 1 2 0 2.67 Rural Funds Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AFC Gamma and Rural Funds Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

AFC Gamma currently has a consensus price target of $18.80, suggesting a potential upside of 54.86%. Given AFC Gamma’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than Rural Funds Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.3% of AFC Gamma shares are held by institutional investors. 28.5% of AFC Gamma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AFC Gamma and Rural Funds Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AFC Gamma 44.46% 15.02% 10.91% Rural Funds Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AFC Gamma beats Rural Funds Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AFC Gamma



AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medical and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. AFC Gamma, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Rural Funds Group



Rural Funds Group is an agricultural Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX under the code RFF. RFF owns a diversified portfolio of Australian agricultural assets which are leased predominantly to corporate agricultural operators. RFF targets distribution growth of 4% per annum by owning and improving farms that are leased to good counterparties. RFF is a stapled security, incorporating Rural Funds Trust (ARSN 112 951 578) and RF Active (ARSN 168 740 805).

