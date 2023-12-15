Analysts Set WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) PT at $219.54

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $219.54.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WEX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on WEX from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on WEX from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on WEX from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on WEX from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

NYSE WEX opened at $189.93 on Friday. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $157.04 and a fifty-two week high of $204.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.57.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $651.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.45 million. WEX had a return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 10.80%. On average, analysts forecast that WEX will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WEX news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $348,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,667.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 399 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $69,374.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,395.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $348,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WEX

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WEX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 342.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,294 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter valued at $73,069,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in WEX by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 598,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,024,000 after purchasing an additional 172,805 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in WEX by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,925,000 after purchasing an additional 164,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in WEX by 49.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,531,000 after purchasing an additional 140,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

