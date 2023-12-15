Analysts Set SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Target Price at $20.58

Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.58.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on S shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 55,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $1,348,630.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 349,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,409,554.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 55,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $1,348,630.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 349,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,409,554.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $25,546.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 415,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,893,897.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 436,558 shares of company stock valued at $8,336,143. Insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 57.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 143.0% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $25.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average is $16.61. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $27.19.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 62.89%. The firm had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Further Reading

