Analysts Set Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Target Price at $142.67

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.87.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $116.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total value of $42,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,045 shares in the company, valued at $5,009,542.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 2.6% in the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Owens Corning by 24.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 19.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 53.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $152.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.43. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $83.98 and a 52 week high of $153.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 12.31%. Owens Corning’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 18.49%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

