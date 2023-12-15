Analysts Set Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) PT at $4.60

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OTLK. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Outlook Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Outlook Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTLK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,215,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,372 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,751,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 731,925 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 475,477 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 420.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 338,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 273,463 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OTLK opened at $0.41 on Friday. Outlook Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Featured Stories

