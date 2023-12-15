Analysts Set Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) PT at $4.60

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.60.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OTLK. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Outlook Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Outlook Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd.
NASDAQ:OTLK opened at $0.41 on Friday. Outlook Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95.
Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.
