Analysts Set Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Price Target at C$13.25

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.25.

Several research firms have commented on ARE. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Aecon Group from C$16.25 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Aecon Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aecon Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Aecon Group

Aecon Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE ARE opened at C$12.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.50. The firm has a market cap of C$748.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.09. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$8.29 and a 52 week high of C$14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.10). Aecon Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of C$1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aecon Group will post 0.837358 earnings per share for the current year.

Aecon Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aecon Group

In related news, Director John Michael Beck bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,100.00. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aecon Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.