Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amkor Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMKR

Amkor Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $33.29 on Tuesday. Amkor Technology has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.92.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This is a boost from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $566,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,977.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,815 shares in the company, valued at $496,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $566,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,977.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,400 shares of company stock worth $816,917. Corporate insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,427,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth $98,000. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amkor Technology

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.