American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEO shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AEO opened at $20.61 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $21.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average is $15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.49.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,951,803. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,951,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,236.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,608.3% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

