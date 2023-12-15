Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) and Powertap Hydrogen Capital (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Head-To-Head Survey

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) and Powertap Hydrogen Capital (OTCMKTS:MOTNF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Altus Power and Powertap Hydrogen Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Power 57.98% 0.15% 0.04% Powertap Hydrogen Capital N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.9% of Altus Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.6% of Altus Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Power 0 0 7 0 3.00 Powertap Hydrogen Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Altus Power and Powertap Hydrogen Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Altus Power currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.25%. Given Altus Power’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Altus Power is more favorable than Powertap Hydrogen Capital.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Altus Power and Powertap Hydrogen Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Power $101.16 million 10.30 $55.44 million $0.52 12.52 Powertap Hydrogen Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Altus Power has higher revenue and earnings than Powertap Hydrogen Capital.

Summary

Altus Power beats Powertap Hydrogen Capital on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altus Power

(Get Free Report)

Altus Power, Inc., a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Powertap Hydrogen Capital

(Get Free Report)

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, buyouts. It prefers to invest in equity, bridge loans, secured loans, unsecured loans, convertible debentures, warrants and options, joint ventures, partnerships, royalties, streaming investments, net profit interests and other hybrid instruments. It focuses its investments in energy sector, oil and gas equipment and commercial aircraft sector. The firm prefers to invest in securities of private and publicly listed entities that are involved in a variety of industries including renewable energy includes hydrogen & fuel cell technologies, wind power, solar power and geothermal power. The firm invests bio-medical, pharmaceutical, and naturopathic sectors, which may include medical or recreational cannabis. The firm prefers to focus on investing in cannabis enterprises. The firm considers investments in North America. The firm does not invest in Canada and United States. The firm takes control position and majority stake in the companies. The company was formerly known as Clean Power Capital Corp. and changed its name to Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. in June 2021. Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Irvine, California with additional offices in Vancouver, Canada, Hamilton, Bermuda and London, United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.