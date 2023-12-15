Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $147.53.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $131.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $141.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,646.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,375.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,065. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

