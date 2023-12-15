Allied Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.49 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 2.5% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 78,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 40,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 239,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,795,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK opened at $105.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $268.40 billion, a PE ratio of 58.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.36 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.71.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 162.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

