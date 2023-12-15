Allied Investment Advisors LLC Buys 434 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 2.5% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 145,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 7.4% in the first quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 4.4% in the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $168.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.40 and its 200-day moving average is $175.94. The stock has a market cap of $231.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

