Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 235,700 shares, a growth of 142.2% from the November 15th total of 97,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of ALYA opened at $1.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Alithya Group has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $2.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Alithya Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Alithya Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 895,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 8,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 29.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

