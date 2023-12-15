Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $263,000 Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. HSBC started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.14.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $351.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $353.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $302.99 and a 200-day moving average of $310.60. The company has a market capitalization of $350.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

