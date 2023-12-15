Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 78 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,671 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after acquiring an additional 777,029,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,731,491,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.48, for a total value of $202,661.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,194,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 490,285 shares of company stock worth $160,858,373. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $333.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.96. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.46 and a twelve month high of $342.92.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

