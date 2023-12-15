Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alcoa’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AA. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alcoa from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alcoa from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. B. Riley Financial cut their price objective on Alcoa from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered Alcoa from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alcoa from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.25.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $29.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $57.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.89.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts predict that Alcoa will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -8.11%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Alcoa by 2.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Alcoa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Alcoa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 90,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 29.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

