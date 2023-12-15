Alberta Investment Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,607 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,140 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,057,506,000 after purchasing an additional 39,345,041 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,881,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,895,233,000 after buying an additional 137,812 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after buying an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,410,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,513,593,000 after buying an additional 40,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,346,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,110,597,000 after buying an additional 804,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Edward Jones downgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.50.

NYSE CI opened at $298.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $291.81 and its 200 day moving average is $284.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $336.00. The stock has a market cap of $87.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.56.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

