Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Lifted to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $149.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $154.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ALB. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Albemarle from $254.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Albemarle from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $230.32.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Albemarle

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE ALB opened at $145.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $293.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.79.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Albemarle will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 21,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth $2,267,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its position in Albemarle by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 4,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.