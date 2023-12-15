Alamar Capital Management LLC Has $521,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $147.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.83 and its 200 day moving average is $134.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.38, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $150.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,813,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,316 shares in the company, valued at $66,438,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,829 shares of company stock worth $9,894,093 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.88.

Amazon.com Company Profile



Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

