Akshay Ladwa Sells 20,864 Shares of Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Stock

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) insider Akshay Ladwa sold 20,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $45,692.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,038,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,636.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Energy Vault Trading Up 7.0 %

NYSE:NRGV opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average of $2.66. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $5.51.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 30.76% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. The company had revenue of $172.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Energy Vault Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Vault by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,555,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,546 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the 1st quarter worth about $21,416,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Energy Vault by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,620,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,404 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the 4th quarter worth about $1,726,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the 1st quarter worth about $826,000. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; gravity energy storage systems, including EVx solution; green hydrogen energy storage systems; hybrid energy storage systems; and energy management software platform that orchestrates the management of one or more diverse storage mediums.

