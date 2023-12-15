Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Short Interest Down 59.3% in November

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 59.3% from the November 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Agrify Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of AGFY opened at $1.18 on Friday. Agrify has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $16.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average of $2.61.
Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($7.81) EPS for the quarter. Agrify had a negative return on equity of 564.58% and a negative net margin of 546.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 million during the quarter.
Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.
