Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Short Interest Down 59.3% in November

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 59.3% from the November 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Agrify Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of AGFY opened at $1.18 on Friday. Agrify has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $16.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average of $2.61.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($7.81) EPS for the quarter. Agrify had a negative return on equity of 564.58% and a negative net margin of 546.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Agrify by 25.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 152,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 30,592 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Agrify by 808.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 91,763 shares during the period. Baader Bank INC grew its holdings in Agrify by 150.0% during the first quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Agrify during the fourth quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Agrify by 72.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 18,178 shares during the period.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

