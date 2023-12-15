Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $64.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price suggests a potential upside of 3.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ADC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.69.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Agree Realty

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

ADC opened at $62.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.53. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $52.69 and a 1-year high of $75.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

In other news, insider Craig Erlich bought 1,800 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 38,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,815. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joey Agree bought 4,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.84 per share, with a total value of $215,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 553,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,787,141.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Erlich bought 1,800 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 38,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,815. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 67,150 shares of company stock worth $3,793,745 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agree Realty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,221,000 after buying an additional 28,253 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 723,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,954,000 after buying an additional 151,711 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Agree Realty by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 78,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,339,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Agree Realty by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 175,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,714,000 after buying an additional 11,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.