Accsys Technologies (OTCMKTS:ACSYF) vs. West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Critical Review

Accsys Technologies (OTCMKTS:ACSYF) and West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.5% of Accsys Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of West Fraser Timber shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of West Fraser Timber shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Accsys Technologies and West Fraser Timber’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accsys Technologies N/A N/A N/A West Fraser Timber -1.65% 0.28% 0.21%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accsys Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A West Fraser Timber 0 0 4 1 3.20

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Accsys Technologies and West Fraser Timber, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

West Fraser Timber has a consensus price target of $106.50, indicating a potential upside of 34.67%. Given West Fraser Timber’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe West Fraser Timber is more favorable than Accsys Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Accsys Technologies and West Fraser Timber’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accsys Technologies N/A N/A N/A C($0.13) -5.83 West Fraser Timber $9.70 billion 0.66 $1.98 billion ($1.41) -56.09

West Fraser Timber has higher revenue and earnings than Accsys Technologies. West Fraser Timber is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Accsys Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

West Fraser Timber beats Accsys Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accsys Technologies

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of solid wood and wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It offers solid acetylated wood for use in windows, doors, shutters, decking, and cladding under the Accoya brand; and wood chips to manufacture panel products under the Tricoya brand. The company also provides technical and engineering services to licensees, as well as sales and marketing services; sells acetic acid; manufactures colored acetylated wood. Accsys Technologies PLC was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards. The company also provides northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, paperboard products, tissue and towel products, and a variety of other paper grades. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, papers, tissue, and box materials, and industrial applications. The company sells its products to major retail chains, contractor supply yards, and wholesalers, as well as industrial customers for further processing or as components for other products in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and internationally. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

