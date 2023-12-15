ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Sees Large Volume Increase

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 7,434,462 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 374% from the previous session’s volume of 1,569,640 shares.The stock last traded at $27.96 and had previously closed at $21.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACAD. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.69.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 0.59.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.40 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.84% and a negative net margin of 23.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 16,369 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $359,463.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,019.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 4,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $112,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,393 shares in the company, valued at $688,097.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 16,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $359,463.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,019.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,667 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 124.5% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 8,242,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571,926 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,110,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,593,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,756 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,765,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4,022.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 955,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,215,000 after acquiring an additional 932,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

