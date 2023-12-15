A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Receives $30,800.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30,800.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMKBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

AMKBY opened at $8.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.36. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $12.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.80.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 16.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S engages in the transport and logistics business worldwide. The company's Ocean segment is involved in the container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brand names; and sale of bunker oil.

