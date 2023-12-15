79,505 Shares in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 79,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $271,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 232,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after buying an additional 105,635 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 30,504.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 95,175 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 491.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 29,624 shares during the period.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGSD opened at $25.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.19. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $24.97 and a 1 year high of $25.94.

About Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

