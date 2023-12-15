2,415 Shares in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Bought by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,821,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $99.88 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $80.74 and a 52-week high of $100.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

