187 Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Acquired by Intrepid Capital Management Inc.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,474,245,000 after buying an additional 184,651,767 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,118,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,661,330,000 after acquiring an additional 883,380 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Ecolab by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,327,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,020,000 after acquiring an additional 96,475 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ecolab by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,229,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,864,760,000 after acquiring an additional 141,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ecolab by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $196.68 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $140.13 and a one year high of $201.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.42 and its 200 day moving average is $179.19. The stock has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ECL. Raymond James began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

