Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Gap Up to $45.55

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.55, but opened at $46.81. Zillow Group shares last traded at $46.52, with a volume of 712,694 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.99 and its 200 day moving average is $46.91.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $50,135.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,975.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $50,135.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,975.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $237,458.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,001.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,105 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

