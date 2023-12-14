Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Zscaler in a report released on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.35). The consensus estimate for Zscaler’s current full-year earnings is ($0.96) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zscaler’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.73) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Zscaler from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Zscaler from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zscaler from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Zscaler from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.09.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $215.45 on Thursday. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $216.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $439,255.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,091 shares in the company, valued at $57,469,454.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $10,829,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,511,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,523,972.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $439,255.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,469,454.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,438 shares of company stock worth $26,629,804 over the last three months. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

