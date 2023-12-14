X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Downgraded by B. Riley

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $1.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $3.00. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 58.63% from the stock’s previous close.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $105.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.14. As a group, equities analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 230,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $168,370.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,561.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 39,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $35,915.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 836,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,796.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 230,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $168,370.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,221 shares in the company, valued at $58,561.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 548,034 shares of company stock worth $406,849. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

