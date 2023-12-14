WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Shares Gap Down to $7.21

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.21, but opened at $7.06. WW International shares last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 696,386 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WW. StockNews.com raised shares of WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Craig Hallum raised shares of WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of WW International in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.20.

WW International Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.77.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $214.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.65 million. WW International had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. Equities research analysts expect that WW International, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at WW International

In other WW International news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $144,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,998. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WW International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WW. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of WW International during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WW International during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of WW International by 49.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WW International during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WW International during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. 71.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

