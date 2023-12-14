Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) Shares Gap Up to $24.12

Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.12, but opened at $24.89. Worthington Steel shares last traded at $23.71, with a volume of 12,467 shares traded.
Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Worthington Steel in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.
Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.
