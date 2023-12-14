Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 905 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 9.0% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 7,746 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.4% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $125,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.53.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 489,719 shares of company stock worth $160,674,655. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $334.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.46 and a 1 year high of $342.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

