Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1,953.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,379 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,338 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 0.8% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after buying an additional 13,558,882 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Tesla by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,440,471,000 after buying an additional 9,034,938 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Tesla by 98,265.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,563,235,000 after buying an additional 5,965,719 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,222 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,898 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.53.

Tesla Stock Up 1.0 %

TSLA stock opened at $239.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.83. The company has a market capitalization of $760.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

