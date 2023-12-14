Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) President Brian Richard Hole Sells 391 Shares

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) President Brian Richard Hole sold 391 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $18,572.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 92,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brian Richard Hole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Brian Richard Hole sold 52 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $2,471.04.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Brian Richard Hole sold 101 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $4,302.60.

WLFC stock opened at $47.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $304.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.03. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $65.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.73.

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.75 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 12.02%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 1.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 4.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 91.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter valued at $66,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

