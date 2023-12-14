William Blair Initiates Coverage on HEICO (NYSE:HEI)

Stock analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HEI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on HEICO from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on HEICO in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HEICO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on HEICO in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on HEICO in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.27.

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $186.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.17. HEICO has a one year low of $147.69 and a one year high of $186.44.

In related news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $3,901,877.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,694,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,617,756.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the second quarter valued at about $3,043,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 32.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 16,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Essex LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 17.2% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 149,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,654,000 after purchasing an additional 21,998 shares during the period. 27.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

