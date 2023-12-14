Westshore Wealth LLC Takes $230,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 471 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,184,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE stock opened at $624.26 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $633.89. The company has a market cap of $284.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $577.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $531.87.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. DA Davidson raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $612.21.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

