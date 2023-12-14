Westshore Wealth LLC Sells 306 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Westshore Wealth LLC reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,245 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 0.3% of Westshore Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $1,822,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in McDonald’s by 6.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,197 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $260,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $37,295,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $1,392,870,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.59.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,755 shares of company stock worth $5,380,457 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $295.96 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.75.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.80%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

