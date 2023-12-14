Western Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Channel Wealth LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in PepsiCo by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $172.01 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.24 and a 200-day moving average of $176.00.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

