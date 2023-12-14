Western Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

BATS:PAVE opened at $33.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.83. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

