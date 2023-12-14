Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,151 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 107.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of APD opened at $269.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $251.63 and a one year high of $327.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $275.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.26.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on APD

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 659,673 shares in the company, valued at $166,461,884.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.