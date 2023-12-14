Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 104,561 Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) by 522.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,561 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RRGB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 45,852 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 10,489 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 366.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

RRGB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.83. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $277.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.29 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 3,110.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc acquired 50,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $371,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,864,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,854,661.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

