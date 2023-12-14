Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LIN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.00.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE:LIN opened at $408.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $392.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $382.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $302.17 and a fifty-two week high of $434.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.